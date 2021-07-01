Farfetch’s New Service Helps You Donate Your Old Clothes and Raise Money for Charity

Incentives to recycle and resell clothing are more prominent than ever. And Farfetch’s newest service raises money for charity—and gives you store credit for participating.

On Wednesday, the luxury retailer announced that it would partner with the resale platform threadUP to bring its donation program, called Farfetch Donate, to the United States. Here’s how it works: When a Farfetch customer is ready to get rid of something in their wardrobe, they can order a Clean Out Kit, which can be filled with apparel, shoes and accessories. Once it’s packed up, the items can be shipped to threadUP or collected from the customers’ homes for free.

Once they’ve gotten your items, threadUP will list them online for resale. When it gets sold, the company will distribute half of your payout to a charity of your choice, and the other half will show up in your Farfetch account as store credit.

“We’re excited to work with thredUP to offer US consumers an easy and sustainable way to refresh their wardrobes,” said Thomas Berry, the retailer’s director of sustainable business. “Farfetch Donate is an innovative service, elevating the traditional donation experience by making it both easy and rewarding for customers, delivering a positive impact by extending the life of good quality pieces, and supporting multiple charities along the way. thredUP is helping us do this in a seamless and scalable way.”

The Farfetch Donate comes stateside after a successful launch in the United Kingdom, where Farfetch has been partnering with Thrift+ in a similar way since October 2019.

“Resale is an inevitable part of fashion’s evolution and is the next emerging channel for apparel retailers,” said James Reinhart, co-founder and CEO at thredUP. “Farfetch is one of the most innovative, forward-thinking companies in the luxury fashion industry, and we’re honored to power and scale their donation program and help create a more sustainable future for fashion.”