Ferrari Will Debut Its First Fashion Collection in a Runway Show This Summer

Limited-edition collaborations between car marques and the worlds of menswear, watchmaking and even luggage are a dime a dozen. But how often do you hear of automakers launching entire fashion collections? Ferrari plans to do just that this summer.

The Prancing Horse will stage its first runway show in Maranello, Italy—its longtime headquarters—on June 13th, according to WWD. The show is expected to take place in person, although that will depend on the country’s vaccine rollout and other efforts to mitigate Covid-19. The collection will feature men’s, women’s and children’s clothing along with accessories, all of which will be made in Italy through a network of luxury suppliers. Designer Rocco Iannone, the brand’s Milan-based brand diversification and creative director, will oversee the first collection. He previously served as creative director of Pal Zileri and as head designer at Giorgio Armani.

Contrary to an announcement made in 2019, Ferrari will not produce its collection at Armani’s manufacturing facilities. Armani, however, has signed a multi-year sponsorship of the Scuderia Ferrari racing team. Under this agreement, the fashion house will supply formal attire and travel wear for the team’s management, drivers and technicians to be worn at official events and during transfers linked to Formula One’s Grand Prix international races.

To further cement its status as a luxury brand off the road and track, Ferrari has also inked a deal with Richard Mille to produce exclusive timepieces. And to accompany the launch of the brand’s fashion collection, the Ferrari-owned restaurant, Cavallino, will reopen in Maranello, led by renowned Michelin-star chef Massimo Bottura.

“Over the years, we have developed considerable knowledge about the luxury sector and our ownership of Ferrari has allowed us to understand better the art of building luxury brands,” said John Elkann, chairman of Ferrari parent company Exor, in a statement. “This sector is characterized by strong economics and durability. In 2020, it proved its strength and resilience and it is benefitting from strong market growth, particularly in China.”

As Exor continues to balance the dynamics of luxury brand expansion, the holding company is also working to lock in a new lead for Ferrari; its former CEO, Louis Camilleri resigned in December for personal reasons. It is reported that the board is “making good progress with the search process to identify the right leader who will guide Ferrari into a new era and on to greater achievements.”