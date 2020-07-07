The 10 Best Bowling Shirts to Wear This Summer

Over the past few seasons, the camp collar shirt—and more specifically, the bowling shirt—has made a serious comeback. You see Virgil Abloh casually layering a silk tie-dye bowler over a tee at Paris Fashion Week. Justin Bieber throwing on a printed Gucci version to stroll around West Hollywood. And Jeff Goldblum, who has essentially become the unofficial patron saint of the bowling shirt, sporting Prada’s playfully irreverent iterations in any and all contexts. Designers from Valentino to Charles Jeffrey to Dolce & Gabbana have integrated the 1950s classic into their collections and made it a mainstay of modern men’s wardrobes.

There’s something decidedly elegant and simultaneously carefree about the current bowling shirt offerings—equal parts The Talented Mr. Ripley sophistication and The Big Lebowski sleaze (in the best possible way). These shirts convey an ease, cut with very self-aware humor in more maximalist versions or refinement in the many minimal takes.

The best part? Bowler shirts work with everything from a well-cut, cropped trouser to a swim trunk doubling as a short. Or, worn with a clean-lined blazer, they make for a cheeky but still office-appropriate look. Here are ten of the best to buy now.