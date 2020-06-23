Quantcast
// RR One

8 Pairs of Stylish, Easy-to-Wear Drawstring Pants to Carry You Through Summer

Take it easy—without sacrificing polish—in these pants from Gucci, Massimo Alba and more.

Drawstring pants from Informale, Massimo Alba and Isaia The Rake, Mr. Porter

Drawstring pants get a bad rap. For years, they’ve been associated with slouchy, uninspired sportswear—resigned to the confines of one’s home or else to the gym. Thankfully, times change. It’s not just because the pandemic has given belts the boot, though that certainly makes the drawstring’s appeal even stronger. Fuss-free and non-constrictive, drawstring pants are a natural choice for summer. This season, brands ranging from cutting edge designers to modern tailoring houses are experimenting with a new kind of tailored trouser, finished with a comfortable drawstring waist—a hybrid that checks all the boxes we care about right now.

With fitted silhouettes, high-end tailoring fabrics and pleats in evidence, the drawstring trouser has smartened up its act. These are some of the sharpest pairs you can pick up this summer.

More Men's Fashion

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Men's Fashion

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad