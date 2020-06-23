8 Pairs of Stylish, Easy-to-Wear Drawstring Pants to Carry You Through Summer

Drawstring pants get a bad rap. For years, they’ve been associated with slouchy, uninspired sportswear—resigned to the confines of one’s home or else to the gym. Thankfully, times change. It’s not just because the pandemic has given belts the boot, though that certainly makes the drawstring’s appeal even stronger. Fuss-free and non-constrictive, drawstring pants are a natural choice for summer. This season, brands ranging from cutting edge designers to modern tailoring houses are experimenting with a new kind of tailored trouser, finished with a comfortable drawstring waist—a hybrid that checks all the boxes we care about right now.

With fitted silhouettes, high-end tailoring fabrics and pleats in evidence, the drawstring trouser has smartened up its act. These are some of the sharpest pairs you can pick up this summer.