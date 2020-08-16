The Best Lightweight Wedding Suits to Keep You Cool (and Dry) at Summer Ceremonies

This summer, weddings are occasion to celebrate more than just matrimony. It’s a time to toast being alive, seeing your nearest and dearest (even if at an appropriate distance) and coming together during one of the most challenging periods in recent history. It’s also a chance to break out a devilishly dapper summer ensemble and prove that quarantine hasn’t quashed your swagger. Fortunately, a few of our favorite designers have created lightweight suits and breathable dress shirts that promise to impress and keep you cool during a lively late-night boogie. Now that’s worth raising a glass to.

Even with a mask, here’s how to look sharp while getting down.