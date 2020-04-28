10 Pairs of Luxurious Sweatpants That’ll Look as Good on the Street as They Feel on the Couch

Sweatpants get a bad rap, sartorially speaking. Sure, they’re nowhere near as suave as a proper pair of trousers and, at their worst, they can make an otherwise stylish guy look like an overgrown frattie. But there is a time and a place for a great pair of sweats in every man’s wardrobe. Especially now, as most of us are homebound and erring on the side of leisure, superlative loungewear is key.

Sweatpants offer a respite from tailored trousers—the yin to their yang. On the weekend, after hours, at home—there are plenty of occasions when comfort trumps polish. But just because you want to bask in the pleasures of stretch fabrics and elasticated waists doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style. Subtle construction tricks can lend sweats and track pants a more tailored attitude, while fine materials like merino wool and cashmere can take them to luxurious heights. From lounging on the couch to grabbing a coffee, these are ten options you can wear with confidence.