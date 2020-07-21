10 Stylish Pairs of Shorts to Beat the Heat This Summer

Even at a time when “anything goes” seems to be the only rule to follow, shorts still carry a long list of detractors. They’ve been denounced by everyone from Tom Ford to Larry David, and sometimes for good reason. Even the most tolerant among us will eventually be worn down by the repeated sight of low-rise khaki shorts and calf-grazing cargos.

And yet, shorts are a necessity—particularly in this punishingly hot weather. Fortunately, it’s not too difficult to discover above-the-knee garments crafted to have a more tailored look or designed with creativity. We’re talking about linen or stretch-cotton numbers with pleats or side tabs that you wouldn’t mind tucking a dress shirt into, or elevated drawstring iterations that look more luxurious than lazy.

It’s in that spirit that we bring you the shorts below—ones that could even implore Messrs. Ford and David to reconsider their views.