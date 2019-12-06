The 16 Best New Pieces of Fall Menswear to Buy This Week

With Thanksgiving firmly in the rearview and a bevy of social commitments on the horizon, we decided to tailor this week’s selection of the best new menswear you can buy to include striking alternatives to standard holiday party fare. Sure, you can don an ugly sweater if you want to, but we find punchy knits from Barking Irons and Universal works much more appealing. You can even add a healthy dose of personality to monochrome tailoring, like Mr P.’s sharp new tuxedo line, with a bright printed scarf from Rumisu. Even the interiors of Richard James’s line of umbrellas underscores this point: just because the weather outside is dark and gloomy doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to be. All that and more, below.