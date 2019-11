You need only look around for proof that people are starting to settle into their winter wardrobes—which is why now, with December on our doorstep, feels like the right time to spice things up a bit. To that end, this week’s survey of the best new menswear you can buy is all about striking textures, like the roughout suede of Sperry’s latest boat shoes to the chunky texture Inis Meain’s knitwear. Find those and other ways to elevate your cold-weather looks, below.