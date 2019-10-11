The 15 Best New Pieces of Fall Menswear to Buy Right Now

There’s a definite temptation when fall rolls around to adopt a somber, dark and monochromatic palette. But what our weekly survey of the best new menswear available has found that designers are, well, resisting it. Case in point: Stone Island’s pink-and-cream layering capsule collection for Mr Porter brings a softer look to staying warm, and there are plenty of bold, bright options from the likes of Todd Snyder and Neil Barrett. If you’d still prefer something that whispers instead of shouting, reach for Brunello Cucinelli’s reversible navy-and-brown topcoat. After all, variety is the spice of life. A look at what caught our eyes this week, below.