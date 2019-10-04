The 18 Best New Menswear Items to Buy This Week

One of the funniest things we saw on the internet this week was a meme claiming the temperature had fallen from 90 to 55 “like it saw a state trooper.” It was the latest in a handful of signals that, after what felt like a serious delay, fall weather has arrived for many. And now that it’s here, there’s no better time like the present to take stock of where your seasonal wardrobe could use a little boost. Our edit of week’s new arrivals features lots of things that’ll come in handy as temperatures drop, as well as high-profile collaborations from some of the greatest brands in the business. A look at the releases from Tom Ford, Rowing Blazers, Paul Stuart and more, below.