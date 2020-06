It’s been a wild week. By turns outraging, disheartening and inspiring, the past seven days have been a rollercoaster of emotions. Trivial as it may sound, fashion can be a comfort in these unsettling times. It’s not called retail therapy for nothing. We have suggestions on 23 of our favorite black-owned brands and stores to shop right now (and always). And this week’s best new menswear arrivals offer plenty of pieces that can spark joy.