The 15 Best New Pieces of Spring Menswear to Buy This Week

As we come to the end of the first full week of April, spring has definitely arrived. While you can’t—and shouldn’t—get out as much as you used to, that’s no excuse to skimp on style. This week brings an array of fantastic seasonal trappings: Rowing Blazer’s shorts are as comfy to wear around the house as they are when you’re headed out for a quick walk, Universal Works and Sebago’s Big Bird-yellow boat shoes will undoubtedly put a spring in your step and John Elliott’s classic Escobar sweatpants are cozy stalwarts you’ll live in all weekend long. Those selections, and more, below.