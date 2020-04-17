The 13 Best New Pieces of Spring Menswear to Buy This Week

Now that spring has fully arrived, transitional layers are key—even if we’re not leaving the house very often. When you’re headed out on essential errands or taking an equally essential walk, the weather is bound to fluctuate so it’s important to make sure you’re prepared with light layers. This week’s best new menswear arrivals offer plenty of attractive options: Moncler’s tie-dye hoodie will bring a cheery note to casualwear, Thom Browne’s cable knit gives you something a little bit more formal, and a stunning jacket from Junya Watanabe can tie any look together in effortless fashion. You’ll find those picks, and more, below.