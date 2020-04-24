Quantcast
The 13 Best New Pieces of Spring Menswear to Buy This Week

The season's eye-catching statement pieces, from Ralph Lauren, Dior Homme and more, have arrived.

Carhartt Chore Coat, Dior Homme aviators, Prada card holder, Golden Goose Sneakers Carhartt, Nordstrom, Moda Operandi, East Dane

As more spring and summer clothing releases hit stores, we’re really starting to get a handle on what some of the season’s trendier pieces will be. Just because we don’t have the usual excuses for dressing up right now doesn’t mean you can snag a few bolder items to try out—in fact, we’d argue now is the perfect time to experiment with new looks. Whether it’s a pair of bootcut pants from Acne Studios, a playful patterned shirt from Ralph Lauren or a striped knit from Noon Goons, there’s a range of options that will nudge your sartorial swagger to a brave, bold new world. You’ll find those picks, and more, below.

