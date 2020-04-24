The 13 Best New Pieces of Spring Menswear to Buy This Week

As more spring and summer clothing releases hit stores, we’re really starting to get a handle on what some of the season’s trendier pieces will be. Just because we don’t have the usual excuses for dressing up right now doesn’t mean you can snag a few bolder items to try out—in fact, we’d argue now is the perfect time to experiment with new looks. Whether it’s a pair of bootcut pants from Acne Studios, a playful patterned shirt from Ralph Lauren or a striped knit from Noon Goons, there’s a range of options that will nudge your sartorial swagger to a brave, bold new world. You’ll find those picks, and more, below.