The 13 Best New Pieces of Spring Menswear to Buy This Week

As we continue to settle into working from home for the foreseeable future, fresh spins on old wardrobe favorites can spice up our new reality. This week’s best menswear arrivals combine the comfort of tried-and-true staples with the thrill of the new. For instance, Noah’s new tassel loafers are a rugged upgrade of a beloved silhouette and Billy Reid’s take on the camp-collar shirt marries two of the hottest menswear trends in one killer piece. You’ll find fun and compelling picks like those, and others, below.