With one full week of August left, now’s the time to relish summer’s many pleasures (even if you’re enduring a heatwave). Or perhaps you’re the sensible type and would rather start preparing yourself for the season that lies ahead. Either way, this week’s best new menswear arrivals—from Saint Laurent’s saucy flip-flops to Drake’s rugged jungle jacket—offer pieces that will handsomely outfit you for either—or both.