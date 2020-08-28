Quantcast
The 15 Best New Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week

Pieces to wear now and into fall from Beams Plus, Brunello Cucinelli and more.

Barena blazer, Ancient Greek Sandals, Ray-Ban sunglasses MyTheresa, Matches, Ssense

Believe it or not, we’re one week out from Labor Day. Even if the clock is ticking on summer, it’s too soon to write the season off entirely. The weather is a bit all over the place—heatwaves in some parts of the country, chilly evenings in others, to say nothing of the hurricanes ravaging the South—so its best to approach your wardrobe with an equal opportunity attitude. Lightweight shirts? Turnbull & Asser and Eton have you covered. Sweaters? Look to Marni and Yuri & Yuri. From casual trousers to a wear-everywhere blazer, our favorite new menswear arrivals are below.

