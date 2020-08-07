The 15 Best New Pieces of Summer Menswear To Buy This Week

As the first week of August comes to a close, now is typically the time when the fear of returning to work, routine and “normal” life would begin to menace. But what does normal even mean these days? The late summer scaries don’t really apply this year. As far as what you wear goes, current events—for better or worse—mean that there’s no need to rush back to suited-and-booted propriety. In that spirit, this week’s best new menswear from Dior, Stone Island and others is keeping the summer lovin’ alive.