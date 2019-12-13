Quantcast
The 16 Best New Pieces of Fall Menswear to Buy This Week

From luggage to get you home for the holidays to sharp alternatives to the ugly Christmas sweater, this week's new arrivals are ready for the most wonderful time of the year.

The best new pieces of fall menswear to buy ahead of the holidays. Todd Snyder, Nordstrom, Taylor Stitch, Matches Fashion

With December almost halfway over, it’s time for many of us to begin our journeys home for the holidays. Regardless of where you’re going (or how far you’re traveling from wherever you are right now), this week’s rundown of the best new menswear you can buy online features a few pieces that’ll make the trip a lot easier. Whether it’s a handy bag from Bric’s or a sturdy case from Rimowa, we’ve got solutions for your travel needs. Meanwhile, we’ve included other great travel essentials like a crushable hat from Taylor Stitch and Stetson, a suede flight jacket from Isaia, and a wallet from Prada. All that, and more, below

