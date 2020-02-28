The 15 Best New Pieces of Menswear to Buy This Week

As we head into the final days of February, it’s time to start thinking a little bit more about spring. We know that’s a crazy statement, but the seasons are about to shift into that awkward middle school phase where they can’t truly make up their mind about whether it’s hot or cold outside. With that in mind, many of the selections in this week’s best new menswear releases are geared toward preparing you for this: Serac’s Business Coat has a removable cashmere vest, Sid Mashburn’s vibrant sweater can be easily removed, and Wool Aruthur’s wine-colored jacket is crafted from a lighter material that works as a handy—and interesting-looking—layering piece. You’ll find those, and many others, below.