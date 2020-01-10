The 17 Best New Pieces of Menswear to Buy This Week

With a new year comes a convenient reason to try new things, so our first roundup of the best new menswear this decade strives to be a mix for guys across the style spectrum. To wit: if you’re looking to make more of a statement, check out the excellent green suit from Tom Ford or the dolphin sweater from Thom Browne. If you want to go more classic, try a rollneck from Beams F or a checked topcoat from Norse Projects. Whatever your resolutions may be—from updating your look to making sartorial choices that might do the world some good—we’ve got you covered.