The 14 Best New Pieces of Winter Menswear to Buy This Week

If you don't have enough warm layers in your wardrobe, you've come to the right place.

After suffering temperature swings that were so up and down they felt like riding a rollercoaster, many cities—especially those in the northeast—have taken a polar plunge right into bone-chilling winter weather. It served as a good reminder to ensure you’ve got enough pieces to layer properly. If you don’t, you’re in luck: more than a few of this week’s best new menswear arrivals are the kinds of warming pieces that make sense underneath bigger outerwear, including Dunhill’s wool and down shell jacket, Brunello Cucinelli’s cashmere raglan and Billy Los Angeles’ wool western shirt. You’ll find those, and more, in this week’s edit.

