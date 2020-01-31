The 16 Best New Pieces of Menswear to Buy This Week

January always seems to crawl by. Officially, today is the 31st, but we’d believe you if you’d told us it was the 47th. Nevertheless, our roundup of the best new menswear releases has plenty of selections that are here to brighten up the doldrums of this everlasting month. Whether it’s Moda Operandi and Huntsman’s captivating take on an overcoat, an elegant (and reversible) suede bomber from Kiton, almost any stylish guy can find a worthy addition to his wardrobe in this week’s edit of the new arrivals at our favorite retailers. Those picks, and more, below.