The 15 Best Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week

Cheers to making it through another week of this surreal new normal. We’re certainly ready to kick up our feet and get away from it all. If you are lucky enough to be escaping to some picturesque locale, this week’s best new menswear has plenty of gear for getting away in style. But even if you’re staying put, these are pieces that can help you channel those vacation vibes at home (Burberry’s surfboard may not be able to hit the waves, but it’ll bring some island breeze to your den). Mix up a margarita and treat yourself to a few new duds—it’s the weekend, act like it.