Quantcast
// RR One

The 15 Best Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week

Channel vacation vibes in the latest from Burberry, Gucci, Rimowa and more.

Birdwell shorts, Burberry surfboard, Rimowa sunglasses Mr Porter, Burberry, Rimowa

Cheers to making it through another week of this surreal new normal. We’re certainly ready to kick up our feet and get away from it all. If you are lucky enough to be escaping to some picturesque locale, this week’s best new menswear has plenty of gear for getting away in style. But even if you’re staying put, these are pieces that can help you channel those vacation vibes at home (Burberry’s surfboard may not be able to hit the waves, but it’ll bring some island breeze to your den). Mix up a margarita and treat yourself to a few new duds—it’s the weekend, act like it.

More Men's Fashion

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Men's Fashion

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad