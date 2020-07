The weekend is here and with it, there’s a fresh batch of menswear finery. We’re firmly in the midst of sale season (we’ve got a few tips on what to score at Mr. Porter) and the latest offerings skew toward transitional pieces that’ll see you through the dog days of summer and into early fall. From trousers that work for the office or weekend excursions to a holy grail watch, here are 15 of the best pieces to buy now.