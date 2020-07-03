The 15 Best New Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week

Can it be the Fourth of July already? Summer has come up quick—don’t delay in soaking it up. Even if America’s begun to show her age lately, her birthday is still an occasion to celebrate: Wagyu delivery! A three-day weekend! Sun! You may not be able to do it up as you have on Fourths past (if you are attending a social function, don’t forget your mask), but it’s as good a time as any to take pleasure in the simpler things. Fittingly, this week’s best new menswear arrivals shine a spotlight on timeless summer staples—from a fresh take on the white shirt to an amped-up Harrington jacket—perfectly suited to kicking back while looking sharp.