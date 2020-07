Tomorrow is the first day of August and while we may not be European, we fully subscribe to the concept of les vacances. Even if you can’t check out for a whole month, there’s no reason—especially when working from home—not to dress the part. With that in mind, this week’s best new menswear picks—from a beachy bowler shirt to Island-ready linen trousers—are prime for getaways…vicarious or otherwise.