Life is starting to get back to normal, or at least closer to it. Fittingly, this week’s best new menswear arrivals are filled with pieces that bridge the gap between cozy couch-wear and the more polished stuff you’ve likely retired over the past couple months. Several steps above pajamas but nowhere near formal, this week’s picks—like Zegna’s highbrow take on a rugby shirt and Thom Sweeney’s grownup cargo pants—are ideal for transitioning back to the real world.