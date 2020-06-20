The 15 Best New Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week

It’s beginning to feel like summer has really arrived. Between the unbeatable weather and the progress towards opening up, life is looking pretty good—at least relative to the rollercoaster of the past few months. After all we’ve been through (and are still going through), calming, reliable neutrals are especially appealing. On that front, this week’s best new menswear arrivals have you covered, from Prada’s minimalist polo to Incotex’s staid drawstring pants. But, with Juneteenth and Father’s Day, there’s also a lot to celebrate this weekend and in the summer ahead. So, spice things up with a couple festive touches like New Balance’s polychrome sneakers and Rubinacci’s jaunty bracelets. There’s fun to be had—dress accordingly.