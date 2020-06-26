The 15 Best New Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week

It’s been a case of one step forward, two steps back this week as news of rising infection rates across the country have put a slight damper on the excitement of re-opening. We may not be returning life as usual just yet, but—with a bit of precaution—there’s no reason not to get out and enjoy ourselves. And with the Fourth of July one week away, there’s the promise of some good old-fashioned cookouts and backyard bashes (socially-distanced, of course). Now’s the time to shop to ensure you turn up in style. This week’s best new menswear arrivals can help with that, including some versatile pieces—like Incotex’s easy drawstring pants and Isaia’s seersucker jacket—that can pull double-duty whether you’re working from home or heading to the office.