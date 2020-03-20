The 15 Best New Pieces of Spring Menswear to Buy This Week

As many of us are entering the end of the first week of self-isolation (Robb Report‘s staff and contributors included), this week’s edit of the best new menswear you can buy online is tailored to clothes you might want to have on hand for working and relaxing at home. Whether it’s comfy sweats from brands doing good during this time like Pyer Moss and Noah; comfortable, professional-looking wool joggers from Ermenegildo Zegna, or even a good rain jacket from Moncler for your grocery runs—or actual runs—this week’s new arrivals will help you carry on in style. See those selects, and more, below.