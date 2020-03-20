Quantcast
// RR One

The 15 Best New Pieces of Spring Menswear to Buy This Week

Look great working from home in sharp new pieces from Lardini, Zegna, Thom Browne and more.

The Best New Menswear to Buy This Week: March 20, 2020 Mr Porter, Baudoin and Lange

As many of us are entering the end of the first week of self-isolation (Robb Report‘s staff and contributors included), this week’s edit of the best new menswear you can buy online is tailored to clothes you might want to have on hand for working and relaxing at home. Whether it’s comfy sweats from brands doing good during this time like Pyer Moss and Noah; comfortable, professional-looking wool joggers from Ermenegildo Zegna, or even a good rain jacket from Moncler for your grocery runs—or actual runs—this week’s new arrivals will help you carry on in style. See those selects, and more, below.

More Men's Fashion

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Men's Fashion

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad