The 11 Best New Pieces of Spring Menswear to Buy This Week

Settling into new routines can be difficult. As we all try to navigate this trying time, spicing up your sartorial routine is a quick and easy way to raise your spirits. With that in mind, this week’s selection of the best new menswear is filled with colorful patterns (like a camp-collar shirt from Onia), comfy basics (like sweats from Todd Snyder), and even a groovy cardigan from Alanui. Whatever your preference, you’ll find something to make working from home a little easier. Those options, and more, below.