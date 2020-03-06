Quantcast
// RR One

The 15 Best New Pieces of Spring Menswear to Buy Online This Week

A new season means new threads, from Mr P., Todd Snyder, Loro Piana and more.

The Best New Menswear to Buy This Week, March 6, 2020 Todd Snyder, Mr Porter

We’re officially going to spring forward on Sunday; that means a new season is on the horizon. Accordingly, some of our favorite brands and retailers are rolling out sharp and eye-catching new menswear pieces featuring bold colors and captivating patterns. To wit, there’s a new collaboration between Dunhill and Kenta Cobayashi, a vivid and instantly memorable shirt from Todd Synder, and an array of slim-cut chino cargo pants from Aime Leon Dore. A look at those, and more, below.

More Men's Fashion

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Men's Fashion

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad