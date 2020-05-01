The 15 Best New Pieces of Spring Menswear to Buy This Week

Believe or not, today is actually the first of May. Given the current situation, it can be hard to get excited about all the usual things May brings: gorgeous weather, cocktails al fresco, Memorial Day getaways. But one way you can still get into the seasonal spirit is with some fresh, summery fashion. This week’s edit of the best new menswear releases has great transitional pieces you can wear now like Aimé Leon Dore’s dapper knit polo, hybrid boot-boat shoes from Todd Snyder’s collaboration with Sebago, a graphic pair of Tom Ford shades and more. Our selects, below.