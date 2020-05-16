Quantcast
// RR One

The 15 Best New Pieces of Menswear to Buy This Week

A mix of timeless classics and seasonal musts from Moncler, Fendi, Visvim and more.

A Kappa track jacket, Cutler & Gross sunglasses, Alden boot, Tom Ford polo Saks Fifth Avenue, Mr. Porter, Nordstrom, Browns

Another week has passed, bringing at least one bit of hopeful news: Based on new research, some experts are revising their opinions on staying home. While not recommending we go back to life as usual yet, they are suggesting it’s not such a bad idea to get out of the house—provided you maintain social distancing and take all the recommended precautions. Cities from New York to Oakland to Cincinnati have blocked off streets to provide more public spaces to safely stroll and, in much of the country, spring weather is in full bloom. So snag a few of this week’s breezy new threads, get yourself a mask or five and enjoy some fresh air.

More Men's Fashion

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Men's Fashion

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad