The 15 Best New Pieces of Menswear to Buy This Week

Another week has passed, bringing at least one bit of hopeful news: Based on new research, some experts are revising their opinions on staying home. While not recommending we go back to life as usual yet, they are suggesting it’s not such a bad idea to get out of the house—provided you maintain social distancing and take all the recommended precautions. Cities from New York to Oakland to Cincinnati have blocked off streets to provide more public spaces to safely stroll and, in much of the country, spring weather is in full bloom. So snag a few of this week’s breezy new threads, get yourself a mask or five and enjoy some fresh air.