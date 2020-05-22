The 15 Best New Pieces of Menswear to Buy This Week

Memorial Day Weekend has arrived and we all could certainly use a celebration. This MDW may not bring barbeques or trips to the beach, but that doesn’t mean you can’t crack open a beer, make a burger (even if you’re using the stovetop) and ring in the unofficial start of summer. Dressing the part always helps and, on that front, we’ve got you covered with this week’s latest and greatest menswear. It’s a festive mix of pieces, from Drake’s punchy corduroy shorts to Levi’s perfect denim jacket, that you’ll be turning to all summer long.