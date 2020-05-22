Quantcast
// RR One

The 15 Best New Pieces of Menswear to Buy This Week

Celebrate the unofficial start of summer with the latest from Thom Browne, Nike, Drake's and more.

Todd Snyder shirt, Nike sneaker, Kule bag Todd Snyder, Nike, Kule

Memorial Day Weekend has arrived and we all could certainly use a celebration. This MDW may not bring barbeques or trips to the beach, but that doesn’t mean you can’t crack open a beer, make a burger (even if you’re using the stovetop) and ring in the unofficial start of summer. Dressing the part always helps and, on that front, we’ve got you covered with this week’s latest and greatest menswear. It’s a festive mix of pieces, from Drake’s punchy corduroy shorts to Levi’s perfect denim jacket, that you’ll be turning to all summer long.

More Men's Fashion

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Men's Fashion

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad