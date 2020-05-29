The 15 Best New Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week

As May comes to a close, stores are firmly in a summertime state of mind. Despite many warm-weather plans being derailed by the pandemic, fashion is carrying a torch for the season’s many pleasures. You may not be getting away, but why let that stop you from enjoying some breezy duds? This week’s best new menswear offers a bit of sartorial escapism that can be enjoyed wherever you are. You certainly don’t need the Mediterranean to sport Odyssee’s knit polo, and Frescobal Carioca’s Panama hat will stylishly shield you anywhere under the sun (while also keeping unkempt hair in check). Those picks, and some more season-less finds below.