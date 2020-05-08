The 15 Best New Pieces of Menswear to Buy This Week

Congratulations on making it through another week of quarantine. For some of you, it may have even been your last. While experts are still recommending we all continue social distancing (if you haven’t had a chance to bake that sourdough yet, now’s the time!), you may be approaching a return to normalcy, or something like it. Whether you’re soldiering on at home or re-emerging in the great outdoors, this week’s best new menswear arrivals offer plenty of options for doing it all in style. Your hair may have seen better days but our picks—from a summery pair of Adidas sneakers to an essential Stone Island bomber—will keep you looking fresh.