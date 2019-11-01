The 15 Best New Pieces of Fall Menswear to Buy Right Now

What stood out to us when we were curating this week’s list of the best new menswear a guy can buy online were all the subtle, yet effective upgrades to seasonal staples from some of our favorite designers. Nothing symbolizes this better than RM Williams’s Chelsea boot collaboration with legendary designer Marc Newsom. But we also found a lot to like in And Wander’s city-inspired hiking pants and Serac’s luxe new waxed coat. All three offer updated takes on classic style—and underscore that old dogs can learn new tricks. Those selections, and more, below.