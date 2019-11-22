The 16 Best New Pieces of Fall Menswear to Buy This Week

What’s a guy to do when he can face temperatures of 60 degrees one day and 25 the next? Arm himself with a battery of options to survive the capricious shifts of our fragile environment. Luckily, this week’s best new menswear releases address a variety of climates, with everything from a waterproof cashmere topcoat from North & Mark to a tundra-ready parka from NN07 and an oversized denim jacket from Billy. We’ve also included releases from exciting collaborations, like APC’s partnership with JJJJound and the Beams Japan residency at Nordstrom. You’ll find these, and lots of other items to wear now and well into fall and winter, below.