The 15 Best New Pieces of Fall Menswear to Buy This Week

Now that we’re at the end of October, the weather in many parts of the country has settled into its fall groove, giving way to brisk, cool temperatures. If you haven’t done it yet, now is a good time to take stock of your wardrobe and figure out where any (literal and figurative) holes may be. Luckily, this week’s best new menswear releases are focused on luxurious accessories from brands like Incotex and Begg & Co, with plenty of covetable transitional layers from places like Fear of God, Mr P. and more.