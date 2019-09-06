The 16 Best New Menswear Items to Buy This Week

Welcome, officially, to shoulder season. As we inch closer to cooler temperatures, perhaps the best time to stock up on fall and winter pieces, so you’ll have them on hand as soon as the weather really turns. Great layers (whether knits or fleeces) and outerwear (parkas and hefty wool coats) are the name of the game this week, with especially strong selections from Moncler, Aspesi, Acne Studios and many more. Below, those options, as well as a few other surprising new arrivals.