The Brothers Behind British Watchmaker Bremont on Their Favorite Stylish Essentials

Giles and Nick English are the duo behind one of the most idiosyncratic luxury watch brands in the business. A pair of true explorers, the brothers have spent much of their lives adventuring, whether in on motorbikes, in classic cars or historic planes.

They founded Bremont in 2002, intent on pursuing their joint passion for precision engineering and mechanics. The company’s name came care of a kind farmer who helped the brothers stow away from the French authorities following a forced landing in northern France, but the brand is distinctly British in its sensibilities. All Bremont’s certified chronometers are made in a cutting-edge manufacture in the south east of England, a reminder that not all high-end timepieces are Swiss.

The brothers apply this passion for precision to their personal essentials too, seeking out other brands that make enduring, high-quality products. These are a few of their favorites.