10 Stylish Pieces of Menswear to Elevate Your Next (Digital) Cocktail Hour

The era of social distancing hasn’t ended the cocktail hour, it’s merely moved it indoors. If anything, happy hour is more happening than ever. One benefit that comes from domesticating our drinking is a greater freedom to indulge in cocktail attire—no, not the dreaded “cocktail attire” of vague wedding invitations or the cast-off novelty ties of Christmases past, but pieces of clothing that champion the five o’clock tipple through playful yet tasteful motifs and vintage-inspired designs that recall an earlier era of high-style entertaining.

Whether you’re looking to elevate your nightly Negroni on the couch or add a bit of flair to your next Zoom happy hour (or ours, every Thursday at 6pm EST), the ten options below will prove an excellent complement to your next dram.