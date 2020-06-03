10 Easygoing Double-Breasted Blazers For Summer and Beyond

As the world slowly emerges from lockdown this summer, you might experience the urge to reach for clothing that’s a bit more elevated or classically grounded in style. After all, one can only take tees and sweats for so long. At first glance, the double-breasted blue blazer seems the perfect palate cleanser after months of quarantine-wear. But all it takes is a single reference to a famously marooned millionaire to make one think: isn’t that a little stuffy? Judging by this season’s many riffs on the style, the answer is no.

The latest generation of blue blazers prove that, with a bit of creativity, the old DB jacket has considerable range. It only requires a few subtle design changes, such as adding patch pockets, alternative button stances, or working with unexpected materials, to turn a stiff preppy staple into something that’s softer, slouchier and, in both senses of the word, cooler.

In that spirit, we’ve compiled a line-up of alternative double-breasted blue blazers below, to add just the right amount of class to your proceedings this summer and beyond.