10 Easygoing Double-Breasted Blazers For Summer and Beyond

Drake's, Boglioli, Rowing Blazers and more do tailored clothing that's right for right now.

Double-breasted blazers from Lardini, Polo Ralph Lauren and Boglioli Mr. Porter, Ralph Lauren, Nordstrom

As the world slowly emerges from lockdown this summer, you might experience the urge to reach for clothing that’s a bit more elevated or classically grounded in style. After all, one can only take tees and sweats for so long. At first glance, the double-breasted blue blazer seems the perfect palate cleanser after months of quarantine-wear. But all it takes is a single reference to a famously marooned millionaire to make one think: isn’t that a little stuffy? Judging by this season’s many riffs on the style, the answer is no.

The latest generation of blue blazers prove that, with a bit of creativity, the old DB jacket has considerable range. It only requires a few subtle design changes, such as adding patch pockets, alternative button stances, or working with unexpected materials, to turn a stiff preppy staple into something that’s softer, slouchier and, in both senses of the word, cooler.

In that spirit, we’ve compiled a line-up of alternative double-breasted blue blazers below, to add just the right amount of class to your proceedings this summer and beyond.

