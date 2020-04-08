12 Stylish, Practical Luxuries to Make Life in Lockdown a Little Easier

The majority of us are currently social distancing, cooped up in our homes with day after day of the same monotonous routine. With all of the issues consuming the world right now, it can feel trivial to complain, but let’s face it: life in lockdown is tough. While there are certainly bigger problems at hand (and we have some suggestions on how you can help with those), taking care of oneself is essential right now. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up a few small indulgences to help make life in isolation a little more comfortable. From a stylish tote for lugging groceries to a hat for concealing unwieldy hair, these are practical luxuries that can bring a bit of joy to your days in confinement. Go on, treat yourself.