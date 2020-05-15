From ‘A Single Man’ to ‘Reservoir Dogs’, 7 Stylish Films You Can Stream on Netflix

Ever watched a film and found yourself as gripped by the wardrobe as the plot? Thoughtful costuming can turn a good movie into a great one, particularly when the characters sport clothes you might actually want to wear. Vice versa, bad costuming can kill an otherwise fine film—at least for the fashion-minded among us. Somehow, poorly-dressed characters don’t sit quite right with those finely-tuned style instincts of yours, that part of your brain that jolts when you see Bond in Tom Ford or Jude Law’s Valstarino jacket, whispering “Hey, that would suit me quite nicely too.”

If you suffered through the schlubbily-attired dudes of Love Is Blind and need to engage your inner sartorial cinephile, we’ve compiled a list of classic, critically-acclaimed films with style in spades. All currently streaming on Netflix, they’ll provide a bit of escapist entertainment and plenty of outfit inspiration for life after quarantine.