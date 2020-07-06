Mr Porter and 15 Leading Menswear Brands Created the Ultimate Surfer’s Wardrobe

Between the protests in the streets and the abundance of shaggy quarantine ‘dos, fashion’s recent 1970s revival is looking increasingly prescient. This season bears more than a few similarities with the Summer of Love, when counterculture firmly entered the zeitgeist. Even if you’re not turning on, tuning in or dropping out, the era’s free-spirited, laidback style feels particularly well-suited to the current moment. It’s a vibe that Mr Porter pays homage to with Gone Surfin’, a new capsule collection of all things easy, breezy and SoCal cool.

“If you look back to 1960s and 1970s, the surfer lifestyle was considered counterculture, yet it has managed to maintain relevancy even in today’s world,” Sam Kershaw, Mr Porter’s buying director, tells us. “We find ourselves drawn to the rogue spirit of the surfer, the nomad who spends his days chasing the next best wave. It’s his calling—and his clothes—that we wanted to explore with this collection.”

To do so, the store tapped 15 brands with a distinctly beachy ethos, from heritage surf purveyors like Birdwell Beach Britches and Reyn Spooner to high-earning-hippie favorites The Elder Statesman and James Perse, to create more than 170 exclusive new products. And it’s not just fashion—there’s natural skincare from Salt & Stone, framed photographs from Sonic Editions and even a cookbook penned by wave-riding legend Laird Hamilton. Launching on Monday, it’s a comprehensive range of pieces for summering in fuss-free style.

Even if you’re miles away from the shores of Malibu or Montauk, Kershaw assures us that Gone Surfin’ isn’t so much about the literal sport as it is a certain mindset. “At Mr Porter, there are few reoccurring style inspirations that capture our imaginations quite like the surf lifestyle. Perhaps we’re drawn to the Zen-like calling or the relationship with the elements. Most certainly, it’s the paradisal surfing meccas and the casual, chilled-out utilitarian style of dress and way of life…casual beachwear, easy layers, sun-drenched colorways. If the climate’s right, who can’t dress for that?”

If you’re looking to soak up some surfer chill, here are a few of Kershaw’s personal picks from the collection.