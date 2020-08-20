From Grooming to Tailoring, 9 Can’t-Miss Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

The retail landscape is in tumult with the coronavirus pandemic continuing across the U.S. Many shops have shuttered for good and others still remain on the brink as people are tightening their purse strings. But, thankfully, there are a few things that haven’t changed. One of them is Nordstrom’s annual Anniversary Sale, which brings out the Seattle-based retailer’s best bargains on its top merchandise.

Its selection is vast and spans a range of categories from grooming to tailoring. We’ve taken the liberty of doing some legwork and sifting through the generous lineup to curate our top nine picks that will feel right at home on your medicine cabinet or in your closet. See everything else the sale has to offer by visiting the company’s website.